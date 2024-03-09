Skip to Content
Homicide investigation underway in southeast Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A homicide investigation is underway in southeast Colorado Springs in the parking lot of a townhome complex off of south Circle Dr. and Hancock Expressway.

Details are limited at this hour, but Colorado Springs Police confirm they are actively investigating a homicide in the area. KRDO13 observed crime scene tape and two unoccupied vehicles lining the street of the townhome complex in that area. There is a heavy police presence there.

Please avoid the area while CSPD conducts their investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Sean Rice

Sean Rice

Sean is reporter with the 13 Investigates team.

