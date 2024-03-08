Rampart High School raises nearly 35,000 dollars for cancer patients during their ‘Bald for Bucks’ fundraiser

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)--Hundreds of people shaved their heads at Rampart High School on Friday as part of an effort to raise money for cancer patients.

‘Bald for Bucks' is a fundraiser that started 20 years ago at the school

"It was an accidental comment that was picked up by our community, and it turned into our first assembly,” said Greg Anderson, founder of Bald for Bucks.

Anderson launched the fundraiser after another teacher received a terminal cancer diagnosis in 2003.

"It went away after we were able to donate for her family, and it came back later after she had passed away. When her oldest son had asked us to bring it back, he volunteered to be the first to shave his head,” Anderson said.

Since then, Anderson said the school has raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for cancer patients through Bald for Bucks.

"Since the first Bald for Bucks, we've helped raise more than $639,000 for the Leukemia Lymphoma Society," Anderson said.

And now it's not just teachers who shave their heads, but students do too. Elementary, Middle School, and High School students at Academy District 20 all gathered on Friday and helped raise more than 35,000 dollars for cancer research.

"It is the most humbling privilege of a lifetime to be a part of the Bald for Bucks community,” said Anderson. “The entire community just comes together for one cause, you know, in one moment."

For information on how to donate you can visit the official site.