Skip to Content
News

St. Baldrick’s Foundation hosts annual head shaving event for a great cause in Colo. Springs

KRDO
By
Published 6:02 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The St. Baldrick's Foundation hosted their annual head shaving event Sunday afternoon at the Jack Quinn's Irish Pub in Colorado Springs.

The tradition has been alive and well for 12 years now and childhood cancer research stands to benefit from people losing their luscious locks this year.

 "Many people who come to these events either lost a bet and they gotta shave their head, but they raised money. Some people come because it's very personal. They know someone who's been impacted themselves, or a loved one," Dakota Malacara, a local hairstylist, said.

Malacara says hundreds of thousands of dollars have been raised over the last decade for childhood cancer research.

For more on the work the St. Baldrick's Foundation is doing, click here.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Sean Rice

Sean is reporter with the 13 Investigates team. Learn more about him here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content