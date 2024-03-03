St. Baldrick’s Foundation hosts annual head shaving event for a great cause in Colo. Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The St. Baldrick's Foundation hosted their annual head shaving event Sunday afternoon at the Jack Quinn's Irish Pub in Colorado Springs.

The tradition has been alive and well for 12 years now and childhood cancer research stands to benefit from people losing their luscious locks this year.

"Many people who come to these events either lost a bet and they gotta shave their head, but they raised money. Some people come because it's very personal. They know someone who's been impacted themselves, or a loved one," Dakota Malacara, a local hairstylist, said.

Malacara says hundreds of thousands of dollars have been raised over the last decade for childhood cancer research.

