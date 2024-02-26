Local florist teams up with D20 to help students learn new skills and bring beauty into the world

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - A local florist is teaming up with Academy School District 20 to help students bring beauty into the world while also growing their skills.

The effort is all part of a career training program at D20.

Denyse White is the owner of "Dandelion" at the Chapel Hills Mall and for years now, she has been hiring students with special needs and teaching them to design flora arrangements. Her shop is just one of the partners who works with the district to help kids gain job skills.

Denyse said she has had a passion for working with kids ever since she started doing so at the Colorado School for the Deaf and Blind.

For more information about Dandelion, visit https://www.dandelionfloralngift.com/