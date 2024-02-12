Court records show disturbing details behind peeping tom offender near Colorado College

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - A Colorado Springs man is accused of victimizing at least 10 young women. He's accused of sexual assault and numerous peeping tom incidents near Colorado College.

The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) alleges that 54-year-old Troy Deck peered into the windows of at least 10 different victims in the area of Colorado College. Detectives say the previously convicted sex offender even went so far as to break into a house, where he allegedly sexually assaulted a woman.

New court documents show the lengths police believe Deck went to to spy on 9 different young women, between the ages of 21 and 25, around the Colorado College campus throughout last summer.

In each of those incidents, the victims identified a man wearing black or dark clothing, with a ski mask, or a beanie, with holes cut in it, appearing outside their home, or seen looking through their windows.

In August of 2023, police allege Deck sexually assaulted a woman, after breaking into her home, and forcibly touching her with a knife pointed at her. Court documents show that a tracking device placed him in the area of the home at the time and in an interview with police when questioned Deck said "Yeah it was me" "It was me."

Detectives found internet searches on Deck's phone following that assault asking things like: “Can you get fingerprints off of skin” "Where’s the best place to hit a window to break the glass." And "Can touch DNA be found on skin?"

Detectives also found Zillow searches for that victim's home the day prior, giving ideas on what the property looked like, and who lived there. Deck told detectives in an interview that he "liked to find out where people live, it's just a hobby."

While searching Deck's house, police found several handwritten ledgers detailing Deck's behavior. One entry said "Before: Situation: Wanting to see her. Thoughts: Maybe tonight she'll be home. Feelings: Excitement, Anxiety. During: Situation: Waiting in the parking lot. Thoughts: Is she ever coming home? Feelings: Disappointment. After: Situation: Not home again. Thoughts: There is always tomorrow night. Feelings: Disappointment."

The registered sex offender's stalking charge comes after tracking devices that detectives placed on his car, show that he drove by or parked in the area of a woman's home after searching her information through a paid database. Police allege that Deck used three tracking devices they found in his car, to carry out many of those peeping tom and sexual assault incidents.

Court documents say that Deck told detectives he was molested from the ages of 6-9 and that changes who you become. Deck is set to appear in court later this month.