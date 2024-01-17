Colorado Springs police arrest un-registered sex offender for burglary and sexual assault

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) arrested a Colorado Springs man after receiving several reports of an adult white male walking up to windows of residences in the area of Colorado College and peering into them, sometimes while wearing a ski mask.

CSPD arrested 54-year-old Troy Deck after an investigation by the Strategic Investigation Unit of CSPD.

CSPD says that Deck, who is a registered sex offender, has been arrested for similar incidents in the past. As the investigation continued, it was discovered that Deck had failed to register as a sex offender properly and was arrested for failure to register as a sex offender on December 29, 2023.

Police say that as detectives continued their investigation they discovered through digital evidence that Deck had also been stalking a female citizen who was unrelated to the Colorado College area. Deck was found to have stalked her at her residence and online. A second arrest warrant was obtained for Deck on January 3, 2024, for the charge of stalking. Deck was arrested on this warrant the same day and has been in custody at the El Paso County Criminal Justice Center since that time.

In a continuing investigation, CSPD says that detectives were able to link Deck to a total of 11 incidents of Invasion of Privacy for Sexual Gratification, also known as peeping tom incidents, from December 2022 through September 2023.

Police say Deck was also identified as a suspect in a burglary and sexual assault in August of 2023. On January 16, 2024, detectives obtained a third arrest warrant for Deck on the Invasion of Privacy for Sexual Gratification incidents and the sexual assault from August of 2023.

CSPD detectives worked with the Colorado College Campus Safety Department, which CSPD says was instrumental in helping to identify other incidents involving Deck that had not been reported to CSPD.

CSPD is asking that if there is anyone who believes they may have been a victim or have information related to crimes or unreported incidents involving Troy Deck to please contact the Colorado Springs Police Department non-emergency number.