Owner of Top Dollar Pawn found guilty of pattern of racketeering and money laundering

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - One of the owners of Top Dollar Pawn has been found guilty of a pattern of racketeering, a class-two felony, and multiple counts of money laundering on Feb. 1, 2024. She was also found not guilty of theft.

The trial for Mischa Jargowsky, one of the owners of Top Dollar Pawn, lasted several days before the jury reached their verdict.

The Colorado Springs Police Department served several search warrants in June of 2022 as part of an investigation into a multi-million dollar criminal organization involved in the sale of "large quantities of stolen property" at Top Dollar Pawn. Police say this involves the Colorado Springs and Pueblo locations.

According to an indictment filed in the Fourth Judicial District, prosecutors say Jargowsky engaged in a pattern of buying and selling stolen property. Jargowsky, her husband, and two others are accused of concealing that the items were stolen from retail stores before selling them in the pawn shops or through eBay.

Court records show that interviews with former employees allege those facing charges knew the items were stolen.

Investigators believe the racketeering scheme started at the beginning of 2018.

The Colorado Springs Police Department was joined by the Pueblo Police Department (PPD), US Marshals Service, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in this investigation.

Jargowsky will be sentenced on April 26, 2024. Jack Jargowsky, Mischa's husband, is a co-defendant in the case and is expected to be in court for his trial at the end of February.