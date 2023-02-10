Federal government wants millions in stolen property, assets from Top Dollar Pawn owners

SOUTHERN COLORADO (KRDO) -- Seven months ago, federal and local law enforcement agencies descended upon multiple Top Dollar Pawn locations in Colorado Springs and Pueblo.

An indictment alleges the owners, Mischa and Jack Jargowsky, were part of a multi-million dollar criminal organization involved in the sale of "large quantities of stolen property."

Now, in a federal court filing, 13 Investigates is learning how far and wide the investigation was and how much-stolen merchandise was recovered in raids on each location. The U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Colorado filed a "verified complaint for forfeiture" of stolen assets, the proceeds derived from those assets, as well as the property involved in money laundering violations, according to the court documents.

On June 22, federal law enforcement seized $764,047 from each of the locations, and numerous bank accounts, investment accounts, and retirement funds. They also seized various motorcycles and cars owned by the Jargowsky's.

Investigators learned that the Jargowsky's operated five separate eBay accounts. Federal court records state, "total deposits from both credit cards and eBay to the Top Dollar Pawn bank accounts from 2018 to 2021 were $12,942,556.10."

Court records state in late 2020, a Home Depot Organized Retail Crime Investigator revealed that in 2018, 2019, and 2020, the five Home Depot stores in the Colorado Springs (four locations) and Pueblo (one location) area lost approximately $5,000,000.00 from retail theft. The investigator stated that the retail theft and organized retail theft problem at Home Depot stores accelerated in 2021.

The investigator found that items were being sold on the Jargowsky's Ebay sites with the description of “new” in the box or “brand new” at less than Home Depot’s prices.

The court filing also states the search warrants recovered over 23,580 new-in-box items as evidence. The recovery of the 23,580 items revealed an extremely high volume of stolen/boosted items. Investigators were able to delve into the criminal enterprise by interviewing people who profited off selling stolen items to Top Dollar Pawn locations.

One "booster" told the investigating officer, “Top Dollar Pawn is the only pawn shop that accepts new items, and they know they are stolen.” This person added that he, “pawned thousands of times because he hasn’t had a job. It’s been a year and a half of constant pawning except when I was in jail.”

In an interview with a Top Dollar Pawn employee, the employee said that "100% of the new-in-box items purchased by Top Dollar Pawn employees were stolen and 75% of the items on Top Dollar Pawn’s eBay sites were stolen."

The employee added that “everyone knows, including the owners, that the items are stolen."

Investigators concluded that "Jack Jargowsky, Mischa Jargowsky, Walter Mauro, and Daria Mauro illegally profited from the sale of stolen property in interstate commerce, as well as engaged in wire fraud." Court records said Walter is Mischa's son.

So far, all four are accused of theft, a pattern of racketeering, and 27 counts of money laundering at the state level. The federal court filing does not indicate that any of them are facing federal charges.

A federal judge will now decide if the assets related to the Top Dollar Pawn investigation can be permanently forfeited to the US government. The Jargowsky's will be back in an El Paso County courtroom on April 14.