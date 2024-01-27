Multiple agencies in Pueblo recover 12 stolen vehicles, make multiple arrests

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) teamed up with multiple other law enforcement agencies to recover 12 stolen cars and make seven arrests in a two-week period of time.

PPD says one of the seven arrested is Diego Trujillo, a parolee released early from prison by the Colorado Parole Board. They say he had a warrant for his arrested and eluded officers in a stolen car before he ran over a curb and came to a stop on E 4th St. Trujillo was then taken into custody.

Diego Trujillo

In addition to Trujillo, PPD says a 14-year-old male was arrested, and car theft charges were referred to the 10th Judicial District Attorney's office for him. PPD says they also seized three guns during the operation.

The two-week operation featured officers from the Fountain Police Department, Custer County Sheriff's office, Colorado State Patrol, Pueblo County Sheriff's office, Fremont County Sheriff's office and local parole officers.

PPD wants to remind the public to never leave your car running unoccupied even during the cold weather season.