Skip to Content
News

Former substitute teacher arrested on multiple felony charges of sexual assault against minor

El Paso County Sheriff’s Office
By
Updated
today at 12:21 PM
Published 12:19 PM

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A former 33-year-old substitute teacher at James Madison Charter Academy has been arrested on multiple sexual assault felony charges.

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPSO) reports that in early January, they received a report on an inappropriate relationship between a teacher and a student. Law enforcement identified the suspect as William Boden.

EPSO says an investigation found evidence of an unlawful relationship between Boden and a minor victim.

Boden was employed at James Madison Charter Academy from Oct. 31, 2022, through Jan. 2024, according to EPSO.

Boden was taken into custody on Feb. 19 for the following charges, according to EPSO:

  • Sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust
  • Sexual exploitation of a child
  • Sexual assault
  • Internet sexual exploitation of a child
  • Unlawful electronic sexual communication – person in a position of trust

Boden was released on a $25,000.00 bond on March 20, says EPSO.

Anyone with additional information or who believes they may be a victim is encouraged to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 719-390-5555.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Abby Smith

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.