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Former Academy District 20 teacher arrested for child abuse material

Acquired Through MGN Online on 05/20/2024
Pixabay via MGN
Acquired Through MGN Online on 05/20/2024
By
New
Published 3:20 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Police Department has arrested a former 33-year-old Academy District 20 teacher for possession and distribution of child sexual abuse material.

Court records state that police found several explicit videos of children distributed by Mendoza through Snapchat.

According to D20, Theodore Mendoza was in a contract role as a Special Education Behavior Tutor, working for the district between Aug. 25, 2025, and Feb.12, 2026.

D20 says Mendoza worked at the following schools:

  • Air Academy High School,
  • Aspire Learning Academy,
  • Aspen Valley High School,
  • Bridges Program,
  • Discovery Canyon Campus,
  • Douglass Valley Elementary School,
  • Eagleview Middle School,
  • Foothills Elementary School,
  • Frontier Elementary School,
  • Rampart High School,
  • RanchCreek Elementary School,
  • Rockrimmon Elementary School,
  • The da Vinci Academy,
  • Village High School,
  • Village Middle School,
  • Woodmen-Roberts Elementary School

The district has asked those with questions or concerns to email communication@asd20.org

KRDO13 has asked for Mendoza's mugshot and will update this article once it's received.

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