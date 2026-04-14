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Tracking winter weather after fire danger

KRDO
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New
Published 3:41 PM

Today: Red Flag Warning conditions are still in place for most of southeastern Colorado. Wind gusts will peak around 5 pm. High temperatures are in the low 60s for El Paso County.

Tomorrow: Tomorrow temperatures will peak around 65-degrees for Colorado Springs with mostly sunny conditions. Winds will also be mild with only a few 20 mph gusts.

Extended: Thursday will be dry and windy which will likely prompt fire danger. Friday is bringing widespread snow showers for areas all over Colorado especially impacting El Paso County after 4 pm until Saturday morning.

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Sara McCoy

Sara studied Journalism and Atmospheric and Oceanic Sciences at the University of Colorado, Boulder. She is currently a graduate student in Meteorology at Mississippi State, where she has worked on research studying how to mitigate avalanche fatalities in the Rocky Mountains.

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