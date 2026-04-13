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Pueblo hit-and-run driver sentenced after striking and killing pedestrian

Pueblo Police
By
New
Published 4:13 PM

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A 42-year-old male was sentenced to 90 days in jail and eight years of supervised probation for striking and killing a pedestrian on March 26, according to the Pueblo County District Attorney's Office (DA).

The DA says that Brandon Zullo hit Christopher Medin while he was walking in the 3700 block of Lake Avenue and failed to stop or contact law enforcement.

Zullo pleaded guilty to leaving the scene of an accident and was sentenced to 90 days in jail plus eight years of supervised probation, according to the DA.

According to the DA, Zullo was also sentenced to eight years in the Colorado Department of Corrections if he fails to complete his probation.

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Abby Smith

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