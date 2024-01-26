Skip to Content
CSPD K9 and handler selected to go to the Super Bowl

K9 Donut
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Colorado Springs Police Department (CPSD) K9 Donut and her handler have been selected to go to this year's Super Bowl in Las Vegas.

K9 Donut and her handler, Officer Rodney Biechler will be helping provide security at the big game and making sure the event and the attendees are safe and that things go off without a hitch, CSPD said.

According to CSPD, K9 Donut and Officer Biechler work in the Colorado Springs Airport Unit. K9 Donut is an explosives detection dog and has been working with CSPD since January of last year.

K9 is a 6-year-old German Shorthaired Pointer. When she isn’t working, she loves to play with her tennis ball and run, and run, and run some more, CSPD said.

This is K9 Donut and Officer Biechler’s second time being selected to help with the Super Bowl. Last year, they traveled to Arizona to assist with the big game.

