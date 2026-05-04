At least a dozen injured in shooting at lake party near Oklahoma City

By Hanna Park, CNN

(CNN) — At least 12 people were taken to hospitals after a shooting at a lake party near Oklahoma City Sunday night, authorities said.

The mass shooting occurred around 9 p.m. CT at a campground near Arcadia Lake, about 13 miles north of Oklahoma City, at a gathering of what appeared to be “young adults,” according to Edmond police spokesperson Emily Ward.

No suspects are in custody, but there is no reason to believe there is an ongoing threat to the public, Ward told CNN.

The violence near Oklahoma City is one of at least 131 mass shootings in the US so far this year, according to the Gun Violence Archive, which, like CNN, defines a mass shooting as one in which four or more people are shot, not including the shooter.

The suspects from Sunday night’s shooting are believed to be two men who were wearing ski masks at the time they opened fire, police said, according to CNN affiliate KOKH.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are unknown.

Three people were being treated at Integris Health Edmond Hospital and nine others were at Integris Health Baptist Medical Center in Oklahoma City, a spokesperson for the hospital system told the Associated Press.

CNN has reached out to the hospital system and police for more details.

“This is obviously a very terrifying situation, and we understand the concern from the public and those involved, and we are working extremely hard to find these suspects and help these victims,” Ward told reporters at the scene.

Police initially reported at least 10 victims were taken to hospitals in “various conditions,” but noted that number would likely rise because some people drove themselves to hospitals.

Authorities did not reveal the age range of the victims. Ward described the gathering as a “large party” and said many of those present appeared to be “young adults.”

A flyer seen on social media suggested that an event ca﻿lled Sunday Funday had been scheduled near the lake Sunday evening.

“Please send prayers our way and we do apologize to everyone,” the organizers said in a separate post.

Edmond Police Department responded to the scene after multiple calls, prompting the assistance of Oklahoma City Police, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol and the Edmond Fire Department, Ward said. Edmond Police Department is leading the investigation.

“We’re kind of all over the metro speaking with victims and witnesses,” Ward said in the late-night press conference.

Arcadia Lake is located in Edmond, a city of roughly 100,000 residents, and is a popular destination for picnicking, camping, fishing and water sports.

This story has been updated with additional information.

The-CNN-Wire

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