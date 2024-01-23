El Paso County DA Investigator fired following allegations from DV victim that he ‘groomed’ her

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - An investigator with the 4th Judicial District Attorney's office has been fired and placed on the "Brady List," a list for law enforcement officers under investigation, after a domestic violence victim came forward alleging he was grooming her.

Elected DA Michael Allen's office, which represents El Paso and Teller Counties, confirms to KRDO13 Investigates that Clint Kramer, an investigator and post-certified law enforcement officer, was terminated from his position on November 8, 2023.

His termination is linked to his alleged behavior with a victim in a 2023 domestic violence case the DA's office was prosecuting. The victim speaking exclusively with KRDO13 Investigates anonymously out of fear for her safety.

"I was under the impression he was there to help me and to help me through the process and support me through the process and to investigate because he was the lead investigator," the victims said. "But again, I was under the impression that he was the hero guy there to help."

The victim says between July and October 2023, Kramer began texting her constantly about the case, her personal life, and talking about her appearance.

She began receiving text messages from him calling her "beautiful" and "gorgeous," evening saying at one point that he "loved her."

"I felt gross gross, stalked, scared because this person was supposed to be there to help me. And now I'm like, okay, you hold my life in your hands. You hold my life and my estranged husband's life in your hands, and therefore my child's life in your hands. So I'm powerless here to really speak up to you because you're a man of the law," the victim said.

The victim says she felt like she couldn't speak up and report the unwanted messages initially because of Kramer's status and an investigator for her case. She felt like reporting his behavior would have a negative impact on the prosecution of her ex-husband for domestic violence.

"How sick of someone, who has worked with victims for however many years he was, doing what he was doing, framing it as I'm here to help you, but really, it was and this was the word used by my therapist used, he was grooming me," the victim told KRDO13 Investigates.

Eventually, the victim says the messages were reported to the defense attorney for her ex-husband. She says the case was handed over to the Pueblo County District Attorney's Office and was dismissed by them. The case was later sealed from public record due to a Colorado law that automatically seals cases that are dismissed.

The 4th Judicial District Attorney's office tells KRDO13 Investigates as soon as they were alerted to Kramer's behavior, they initiated an internal affairs investigation and the findings of that investigation have been turned over to the Colorado Peace Officer Standards and Training for review.

KRDO13 Investigates has learned Kramer is in jeopardy of losing his post certification, which all law enforcement officers must have to make arrests and turn evidence over to the DA's office for charging people.

On Dec. 5, Kramer was placed on the Brady List, and an investigation into allegations of a crime or policy violation involving dishonesty and tampering with or fabricating evidence remains ongoing with the Colorado Peace Officer Standards and Training review board.

The victim says she was never alerted to his termination or placement on the Brady List. She expressed her concern over her victim's rights being violated by not being alerted to how his alleged behavior was being handled by the DA's office.

"I have the right to be treated with respect and dignity. I have the right to be given the information of what's happening to my perpetrator. Nothing. Not one word. The only reason I knew anything was third-party information," the victim said.

The victim is now seeking legal representation fearing that her victim's rights were violated by Kramer's conduct and the way the DA's office handled taking corrective action.

The 4th Judicial District Attorney's office told KRDO13 Investigates that DA Michael Allen was willing to sit down with us and discuss the actions they took to investigate Kramer and remove him from office. Instead, they provided us with the following statement:

"Our office endeavors to provide the best possible service to victims and to our community in the pursuit of justice. If a victim or community members expresses valid concerns about a member of our team, we will always act swiftly to investigate, find the truth of the matter, and act accordingly." Kate Singh -- Director of Communications, 4th Judicial District Attorney's office

KRDO13 Investigates reached out to Clint Kramer by phone call and text message multiple times, but has not received a response.