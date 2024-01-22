Colorado Springs teacher receives $15,000 as winner of the Ent Community Advocate Award

COLORADO SPRING, Colo. (KRDO) - A Colorado Springs teacher received quite the surprise Monday thanks to Ent Credit Union.

District 2 teacher Rebecca McDonald was chosen as the fourth 2023 Ent Community Advocate Award for her commitment to and support of area youth with special needs. As the winner, she received a check for $15,000.

Ent wants the community to know that it's not just teachers who can win the Community Advocate Award, but anyone who makes a significant impact by helping the community can win.

