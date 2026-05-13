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Weather Video

Tracking heat and t-storms

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Updated
today at 7:41 AM
Published 5:25 AM

Today temperatures will increase into the 80s to 90s across Southern Colorado. We are tracking PM showers and thunderstorms, a storm or two could be strong to severe. We have the potential for an isolated severe thunderstorm for portions of the Eastern Plains with hail and wind being the main concerns.

We will dry out for the most part by the early night time hours, can't rule out a possible stray shower in the early Thursday morning hours but majority of Southern Colorado will be dry. Our lows will be in the 40s to 50s across Southern Colorado, but some hometowns are flirting with lows in the 60s.

Thursday the heat will continue with highs in the 80s to 90s. There is a slight chance for an afternoon to evening shower but most will stay dry. We do have Red Flag Warnings and Fire Weather Watches issued for portions of the High Country due to dry and breezy conditions with gust up to 40 mph possible.

The unseasonably warm temperatures will continue to finish out the work week with isolated PM showers possible.

Saturday will be a copy and paste of Friday with a stray PM shower possible and highs remaining in the 80s to 90s.

Sunday the warmth will continue but it will be breezy with gust up to 40mph possible.

Monday temperatures will fall into the 60s to 70s with rain chances. We will continue with the cooler temperatures and rain chances Tuesday.

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Effrage Davis

Effrage Davis is the Evening Weekend Meteorologist for KRDO13.

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