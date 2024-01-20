Bent County Sheriff’s office searching for another escaped inmate

BENT COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Bent County Sheriff's office is asking for the public's helps in finding an inmate who escaped from their jail on Saturday.

The sheriff's office says they are actively looking for James Torrez, who escaped at around 6:20 P.M. Saturday. They say he entered the ceiling of the jail in an area he was supposed to be cleaning as a trustee.

James Torrez

Torrez is facing multiple felony charges including kidnapping, robbery and theft.

According to a post on their Facebook page, the jail deputies noticed immediately when Torrez took off, but were unable to find him. They are asking for people to keep an eye out for him and call 911 if you spot him.

Back in July of last year, four inmates escaped from the exact same county jail, leading to a month-long manhunt for Mark Fox, one of the escapees. Fox was later found dead in a rural out-house near Rocky Ford multiple weeks after he escaped.

In October, KRDO 13 Investigates spotlighted the issue in multiple reports calling for increased oversight over safety and security for county jails across Colorado. Bent County Sheriff Jake Six previously told KRDO 13 Investigates they were making several improvements to their security to prevent inmates escapes in the future.