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Weather Video

Tracking increasing temperatures

krdo
By
Updated
today at 5:38 AM
Published 5:23 AM

Above normal temperatures will continue today, highs will be in the 80s across Southern Colorado. There is a chance for an isolated afternoon to evening shower.

Tonight will be a mild night with lows in the 40s to 50s across Southern Colorado. Our skies will be mostly clear.

Wednesday temperatures increase into the 80s to 90s across Southern Colorado. We will have a chance for afternoon to evening showers and thunderstorms. There is a possibility for a strong storm with our main concern being winds.

Thursdays the heat sticks around with highs remaining in the 80s to 90s. There is a slight chance for a stray afternoon shower but majority of Southern Colorado will remain dry.

We will keep with the unseasonably warm temps to finish out the work week!

The warm temperatures will stick around for the weekend with highs in the 80s to 90s Saturday then temperatures dropping into the 80s Sunday. It will be breezy Sunday with gust up to 40mph possible. There is a chance for an isolated shower in the afternoon both days.

We will continue with the warm temperatures and rain chances heading into the start of the work week.

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Effrage Davis

Effrage Davis is the Evening Weekend Meteorologist for KRDO13.

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