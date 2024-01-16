Pikes Peak United Way again offering free tax filing assistance

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Pikes Peak United Way is again providing volunteer income tax assistance services to individuals and families in the Pikes Peak region.

Appointments are now available and will be granted on a first-come basis until the end of the tax season.

This program is IRS-sponsored and provides free tax preparation for individuals and families earning a household income of less than $60,000.

The program will be available at several locations across Colorado Springs during tax season and there will also be several one-day, pop-up spots throughout El Paso County, according to Pikes Peak United Way. The program will run from Jan. 16 through Monday, April 15.

Appointments can be made by dialing 2-1-1 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. on weekdays. In addition, there will be popup locations – one day only – in Peyton and Calhan. Call 2-1-1 for more information.

Services will be offered at the following locations:

- Family Success Center, 1520 Verde Drive, Southeast Colorado Springs

- The Woodmoor Barn, 1691 Woodmoor Drive, Monument

- Cottonwood Center, 427 E. Colorado Ave., Colorado Springs

- YMCA 1st and Main, 3035 New Center Point, Colorado Springs

- Penrose Library’s The Hall - 20 N. Cascade Ave., Colorado Springs (behind the main library)

- East Library - 5550 N. Union Blvd., Colorado Springs

- Pikes Peak United Way - 518 N. Nevada Ave., Colorado Springs