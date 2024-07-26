Special Weather Statement issued July 26 at 5:37PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 537 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 15

miles west of Kim, or 38 miles north of Des Moines. This thunderstorm

was nearly stationary.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is

possible.

This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of east central Las

Animas County.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.