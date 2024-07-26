Skip to Content
Special Weather Statement issued July 26 at 5:37PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 537 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 15
miles west of Kim, or 38 miles north of Des Moines. This thunderstorm
was nearly stationary.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is
possible.

This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of east central Las
Animas County.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

National Weather Service

