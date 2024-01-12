Dog who once called HSPPR home is representing Colorado in Puppy Bowl

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Broncos will be sitting out the postseason this year but that doesn't mean there won't be some local talent to root for in February's big game.

The only question is will you be cheering for Team Ruff or Team Fluff?

This year is the 20th edition of the annual Puppy Bowl on Animal Planet and our region will be proudly represented by Chili, a sweet little pooch who once called the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR) home.

Chili once lived at the HSPPR but recently found her forever home.

The annual Puppy Bowl seeks to raise awareness for pet adoption.

There are players from 73 shelters taking part in the Puppy Bowl this year but Chili is the only shelter dog repping the great State of Colorado.