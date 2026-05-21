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Colorado law targets loophole for offenders with mental health issues

KRDO13
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New
Published 8:19 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Governor Jared Polis signed Senate Bill 26-149 (SB26-149), "Pathways for Individuals with Mental Health Disorder" into law on Thursday. The bill comes more than nine months after the release of Joel Lang, who admitted to killing Kristy Kerst with his car in 2024. Lang was released after being deemed incompetent to stand trial.

SB26-149 aims to correct that loophole, allowing for offenders with mental health disorders to be institutionalized rather than set free.

This story will be updated.

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Danny Mata

Danny Mata is a sports anchor/reporter for KRDO. Learn more about Danny here.

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