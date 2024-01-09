Skip to Content
New program will teach Colorado students about agriculture and Pueblo Chiles

COLORADO (KRDO) - Pueblo's famous green chiles have long been a staple of the region's rich agricultural history and now students across the Centennial State are getting a chance to learn more about them.

Thanks to a program that's Absolutely Colorado, around a thousand classrooms from preschool through fifth grade will soon be receiving the newly-published children's book, 'Seed, Sprout, Spice! All About Pueblo Chiles."

Students will also receive chiles, as well as packets of chile seeds and some planting supplies. Corresponding lessons will teach students all about the planting and growing process.

The interactive learning project is sponsored by Colorado Agriculture in the Classroom and aims to spread to the word about Pueblo Chiles to more than 22,000 students.

