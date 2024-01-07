Skip to Content
Woodland Park Police searching for armed robbery suspect dressed as Amazon worker

Woodland Park Police
WOODLAND PARK, Colo. (KRDO) -- Woodland Park Police (WPD) are searching for an armed robbery suspect who entered a local hotel dressed as an Amazon worker, brandished a handgun at the employee, and left with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Robbery Suspect via Woodland Park Police

The incident happened just after 8:30 P.M. on Saturday evening at the Microtel Inn and Suites at 722 Country Drive in Woodland Park.

The hotel employee told police a white male wearing a ski mask and an Amazon jacket carrying an orange bag entered the business with a black handgun and demanded money.

Further investigation revealed the suspect arrived to the scene and fled in a vehicle. The make and model on the vehicle is unknown but it’s possibly a dark sedan that left the scene in an unknown direction. 

If anyone has any information leading to the identification of this suspect, please call the police department at 719-687-9262. WPD says you may remain anonymous. 

Sean Rice

Sean is reporter with the 13 Investigates team. Learn more about him here.

