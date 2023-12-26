Carjacking suspect killed by Pueblo Police after gunfire exchange

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - A man is dead and another is in custody after allegedly carjacking a vehicle in Pueblo, crashing it, then running on foot from police.

The Pueblo Police Department says officers responded to the call at 2:11pm, after someone reported the two suspects, both adult males, forcibly took a gray Jeep from a driver at gunpoint.

The suspects were found by police and followed through the south side of the city. Eventually, the suspects crashed the car into a fence in a residential parking lot off of Evans Avenue. Police say the two suspects then fled in opposite directions through the alleyway behind the fence.

"One suspect was caught roughly two blocks away and taken into custody. The other suspect, when the police tried to contact him, a weapon was produced and shots were fired. That suspect is deceased on scene," explained Sergeant Franklyn Ortega with PPD.

Ortega added that after firing shots at that suspect, officers rendered medical aid, but the suspect was declared dead.

Ortega says the suspect they have in custody could face potential charges of carjacking and felony eluding, among others as the investigation continues.

The 10th Judicial District CIRT (Critical Incident Response Team), led by the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office, will handle the investigation into the shooting.

PPD hopes due to the scope of the crime scene, which spanned two blocks, that any potential witnesses will help in their investigation.

"Still looking for surveillance video, and anybody that witnessed some of the incident. We do know that there were some people that were witnesses that we have not been able to contact. So if you are a witness, we want to hear from you."

PPD says the carjacking victim didn't suffer any physical injuries, and no officers were harmed in the apprehension of the other suspect, or the subsequent shooting.