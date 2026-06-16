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Hot weather ahead along with a high fire danger

KRDO
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today at 3:11 PM
Published 3:09 PM

Tonight we will see mostly clear skies and dry conditions. We will have breezy conditions with winds out of the southwest at around 5 to 10 mph. Overnight will hover near 60 degrees.

Hot conditions will settle in on Wednesday. A Red Flag Warning will be in place for a good chunk of the High Country for most of the afternoon and evening. A Heat Advisory will also be in effect for El Paso, Pueblo, and parts of Teller County for the afternoon and evening hours. Most areas will see highs anywhere from 95 to 105 degrees. Remember to hydrate yourself and check on the elderly. A cold front late in the day will bring slightly cooler temperatures.

Thursday will feature a brief cool down with highs in the lower 80s. Expect mostly clear skies.

Temperatures will start warming up for Friday and Saturday with highs once again in the lower 90s. Expect mostly sunny skies both days, with a slight chance of an afternoon shower or thunderstorm on Saturday.

Better chances for afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms arrive on Sunday and Monday with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

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Steve Roldan

Steve Roldan joins KRDO13 as a meteorologist for the Stormtracker13 Weather Team.

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