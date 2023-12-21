“He was their Superman”: Family speaks on victim in apparent El Paso County murder-suicide

COLORADO SPRINGS - Colo. (KRDO) - A Colorado Springs resident is still trying to process that his little brother is gone.

Anthony Ramsey held a memorial service for his younger brother, 30-year-old Debray Scott, who was one of four victims involved in a shooting at a home northeast of Peyton.

On Dec. 6, Ramsey says he received a phone call shortly before 10 a.m. from his mother, saying his brother had been murdered. He says the last two weeks have been "brutal", as his family tries to piece together just what happened to lead to his death.

Ramsey says Scott was a Sierra high school graduate and attended Pikes Peak State College, and before his untimely death, he was working at UC Health Memorial Hospital.

The El Paso County Coroner's office is continuing to work on autopsy reports, where three victims, Rob and Desiree Vandelac as well as Scott, were labeled homicides. However, a fourth victim, Peyton Vandelac, was not, in what is an apparent murder-suicide.

Ramsey says, his brother usually went to that house to hang out with friends and play video games, never thinking it could somehow turn deadly.

"It's very frustrating. It's senseless, you know? For someone, you know, whatever the situation came about to cause what happened, you didn't have to murder my brother. You didn't have to murder those other people." said Ramsey.

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office told KRDO13 they have made progress in their investigation, but are awaiting the final autopsy reports from the Coroners office, for important details such as the manner of death and toxicology reports for those victims, before coming to a conclusion.

Meanwhile, the Coroner's office says that the process is likely going to be another 6 weeks.