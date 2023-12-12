Alleged home invaders in Pueblo County caught on cam tying up victim and stealing valuable items

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - Daniel Seales is recalling the day he was allegedly kidnapped in his own home, and his garage was ransacked.

Last month, deputies with the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) responded to his home on Daniel Road. Seales called to report at least four men forced their way into a camper he was staying in on the property.

Seales said the suspects pointed a gun at him, tied him up with a cord, and forced him to open the door of a nearby garage.

"I love my kids so much and it felt like I was never going to see them again," said Seales.

Once inside the garage, the suspects ransacked the building and left with thousands of dollars in tools,

several guns, a 2005 Dodge 1500 truck, and a 2016 Nissan Frontier truck, according to the PSCO.

Deputies said the damages and loss of property were estimated at nearly $100,000.

Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigation detectives arrested 50-year-old William Gonzales last Thursday in connection with the November home invasion and theft.

Gonzales was arrested on a warrant for aggravated robbery, first-degree kidnapping, first-degree burglary, criminal mischief, and theft.

He was booked into the Pueblo County Jail.

A warrant for Gonzales’ arrest was issued in late November after he was identified as one of the

suspects who forced their way into a home on Daniel Road on November 8, tied up a resident and

stole several items including vehicles, guns, and assorted tools.

Seales said they also stole his great-great grandfather's war metals that hold immense sentimental value.

More arrests could be forthcoming, according to the PCSO.

