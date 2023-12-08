Sheriff’s office arrests suspect in November home invasion in St. Charles Mesa area

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) arrested a man Thursday night in connection with a home invasion and robbery in November in the St. Charles Mesa area.

The PCSO said 50-year-old William Gonzales was arrested on a warrant for aggravated robbery, first-degree kidnapping, first-degree burglary, criminal mischief, and theft.

According to the PCSO, Gonzales was one of the multiple suspects who forced their way into a home on Daniel Rd. on Nov. 8, tied up a resident at gunpoint, and stole items including vehicles, guns, and assorted tools. The victim was not injured.

Damages and loss of property were estimated at $100,000.

The PCSO said detectives have recovered both of the vehicles that were stolen and more arrests in this case could be forthcoming.