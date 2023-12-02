Skip to Content
Suspect named in officer-involved shooting in southwest Colorado town

Sergeant Michael Moran
CPD
Sergeant Michael Moran
By
Updated
today at 9:55 AM
Published 9:51 AM

CORTEZ, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has released information regarding a suspect in connection to the deadly shooting that killed an officer with the Cortez Police Department (CPD).

Saturday morning, Montezuma County Coroner George W. Deavers named 44-year-old Jason Campbell of Ogden, Utah as the suspect in the shooting that killed Cortez Police Department Sergeant Michael Moran.

The CBI says a subject was inside of the suspect’s vehicle at the time of the incident. The subject was interviewed and has been released.

They say no one is in custody with connection to this shooting at this time.

According to the CBI, investigators are continuing to conduct interviews to determine the elements and timeline of this incident.

If anyone has further information about this investigation, they are asked to contact the Cortez Police Department and the Montezuma County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch at (970) 565-8441.

Paige Reynolds

Paige is a reporter and weekend morning anchor for KRDO NewsChannel 13. Learn more about her here.

