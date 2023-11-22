Both Penrose funeral home owners now in El Paso County Jail

EL PASO COUNTY, Co. (KRDO) - The Muskogee Jail in Oklahoma confirmed that Jon Hallford was transferred to the El Paso County Jail on Nov, 22.

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office Inmate Search website now lists Jon Hallford as an inmate.

Jon and his wife Carie are with Abuse of a Corpse, Theft, Money Laundering, and Forgery after 189 bodies were found improperly stored at the Return to Nature Funeral Home in Penrose.

The Hallfords were arrested on Nov. 9 in Muskogee, Oklahoma. Both Jon and Carie are now back in Colorado.

In addition to improperly storing bodies, several families that used the Return to Nature Funeral Home believe they received concrete mix instead of their loved one's ashes.

A class action lawsuit has been filed against Return to Nature Funeral Home and its owners. Court documents show that the plaintiff is Richard Law, a retired Colorado Springs educator, whose father, Roger, was recently identified as one of the 189.

The property in Fremont County will be cleaned up by the EPA. A resolution passed explains the county will calculate the expenses incurred while removing contamination and charge the Hallfords a "special assessment" which will be collected by the county treasurer in the same way property taxes are collected.