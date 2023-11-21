One of the Penrose funeral home owners now in the El Paso County Jail

EL PASO COUNTY, Co. (KRDO) - The El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPSO) confirmed that Carie Hallford is being processed into the El Paso County Jail.

EPSO says that she arrived there on Nov. 21.

Carie and her husband Jon are with Abuse of a Corpse, Theft, Money Laundering, and Forgery after 189 bodies were found improperly stored at the Return to Nature Funeral Home in Penrose.

The Hallfords were arrested on Nov. 9 in Muskogee, Oklahoma.

In addition to improperly storing bodies, several families that used the Return to Nature Funeral Home believe they received concrete mix instead of their loved one's ashes.

A class action lawsuit has been filed against Return to Nature Funeral Home and its owners. Court documents show that the plaintiff is Richard Law, a retired Colorado Springs educator, whose father, Roger, was recently identified as one of the 189.

The property in Fremont County will be cleaned up by the EPA. A resolution passed explains the county will calculate the expenses incurred while removing contamination and charge the Hallfords a "special assessment" which will be collected by the county treasurer in the same way property taxes are collected.