‘It’s brought us together,’ Club Q victim’s families gather to honor their loved ones

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - On Nov. 19, all five families of the Club Q victims gathered at Industry Video Bar in Downtown Colorado Springs to remember the lives of those they lost in last year's Club Q shooting in an event tailored for each family.

The event goes from 4 p.m. to 2 a.m. and features live music, lots of different food vendors, and an area for each survivor to be remembered.

"I just want her name to be remembered along with the other four," Tiffany Loving, mother of victim Kelly Loving, said.

As the year has gone on, Stephanie Clark, sister of Ashley Paugh, says that each of the families has found a sense of camaraderie.

"It's just brought us all together, not the way we wanted it by any means," Clark said.

The Parasol Patrol was outside the event tonight. They are a group that uses rainbow-colored umbrellas to shield people from protestors and media.

"This is a very traumatic experience for them. And we're just here saving space for them so that they feel safe and comfortable again in their environment," Dana Rasmussen, a member of the Parasol Patrol said.

Tonight's event also kickstarted a fundraiser for the victim's families, titled "November 19th Victims Funds for Family Members." You can contribute to that fund using the QR code below.