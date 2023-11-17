Juvenile arrested by Pueblo police in homicide case

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) has arrested a juvenile male who is a suspect in a homicide that occurred on Nov. 1, 2023.

PPD says that they obtained an arrest warrant for the suspect and arrested him on Nov. 16, 2023 on manslaughter charges.

On Nov. 1, PPD responded to a shooting in the 1000 block of Cedar St. There, officers located a deceased female whom the family identified as Oliveah Fransua.

The name and age of the suspect have not been released at this time.

If anyone has any information on this incident, you are encouraged to contact Pueblo Police dispatch at (719) 553-2502 or Detective Jeff Shay at (719) 553-2445. If you would like to remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-STOP (719-542-7867).