Pueblo family grieving after 14-year-old was killed, homicide investigation underway

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - A Pueblo family is grieving after their 14-year-old daughter, Oliveah Fransua, was shot and killed inside their home, according to the Pueblo Police Department (PPD).

PPD says that Fransua was killed in the early morning hours of Nov 1, 2023. She was a freshman in high school in District 60 at the Paragon Learning Center.

According to D60, she was excelling in school. The district provided a crisis management team and mental health providers for students on campus.

The family is holding a candlelight vigil on Nov 3 at their house on Cedar St. Anyone attending is asked to bring pink and white candles.

PPD confirms they are talking to a person of interest but have not made an arrest yet. They say the homicide investigation is still ongoing.