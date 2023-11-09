Sunny Side Market opens its third location in the Pikes Peak Region

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.(KRDO)--A new food pantry is opening its doors on the Southeast side of Colorado Springs. It's called Sunny Side Market and it's located inside the Family Success Center, at Pikes Peak Elementary School.

Starting this month people are now able to walk inside the elementary school once a week and pick out their local groceries.

"So you will come in we will ask you your last name, your zip code, and the number of people in your family and that's it," said Nate Springer, President and CEO of Care and Share Food Bank.

Springer said this last year has been tough for families, with rising costs their non-profit has seen a spike in people who are asking for help.

"So all our 293 partner agencies across southern Colorado the lines are getting longer and they as asking care and share for more food," said Springer.

This is why he said Care and Share decided to team up with the Pikes Peak United Way to help address the growing food insecurity in southeast Colorado Springs.

"Every month is important at care and share to help people across southern Colorado, I just always think that November and December are big holiday months and they're the most special of all and that's because food unites us," said Springer.

Before this, there were two other sunny side markets in other areas. One is located in Pueblo East, and another in the City of Fountain, but not one here in Colorado Springs.

"That sunny side market is an important part of Colorado Springs, the southeast side of Colorado Springs, and in an area that could really use some help," said Springer.

The sunny side market is now open to the public twice a week, on Mondays and Thursdays from two to six in the evening.

For more information on this new resource, you can visit Care and Share Food Bank's website.