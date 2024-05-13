Dozens of volunteers handed out food to veterans for annual Day of Service

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Dozens of volunteers spent the day handing out food to veterans in El Paso County. It's all in honor of this year's Veterans of Foreign Wars Day of Service.

The Monument VFW chapter partnered up with Mount Carmel to hand out food to dozens of vets. They tell KRDO13 the need to get them food is growing, that's because 1 in 6 military and veteran families are experiencing food insecurity right now.

Dozens of volunteers braved the cold temperatures to help distribute food to veterans in El Paso County. They passed out bread, canned goods, and water.

Joe Brady was one of many vet who were waiting in the pantry food lines. Brady said he's limited to what he can get with food stamps and with prices going up, he's struggling to get by.

"It's something that we need with the way the economy is going, gas prices, food prices, rents gone up, everything has gone up but our income hasn't gone up," said Brady. "Everything has just gotten so high that we're hurting all of us people. It's amazing how many people come here."

The food drive was hosted by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7829 as part of their National Day of Service with the help of Mount Carmel.

"We have many first-timers, which is unusual to have as many. I'd say about 1/3 today and most first timers here with us," said Donald Spano, Chaplain VFW Post 7829 Monument.

Organizers said they were able to help out around 100 vets and military families.

