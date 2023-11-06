Pueblo man sentenced for ‘brutal assault’ of detention deputy

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - A 34-year-old man, Brandon Medina was sentenced Friday, Nov. 3, to 12 years in the Department of Corrections (DOC) for the brutal assault of a Pueblo County Sheriff’s detention deputy when he was detained in the Pueblo County Jail in 2022, according to the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office (PCSO)

Medina was found guilty in September 2023, of assault on a peace officer.

The PCSO said that Medina orchestrated the assault on the deputy in an inmate housing area where he and two other inmates, Michael Wear, 37, and Isaiah Fuentes, 32, assaulted the deputy causing serious bodily injury.

According to the PCSO, the inmates punched and kicked the deputy and then Medina placed the deputy in a chokehold. The deputy was able to call for help and other deputies arrived to assist him.

Medina is in DOC serving a sentence on an unrelated case. This recent sentence will run consecutive to his other cases.

Wear and Fuentes were sentenced to 9 years in DOC earlier this year for their role in the assault.

The deputy injured in the assault has returned to duty.