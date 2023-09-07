Pueblo County inmate found guilty for ‘brutal assault’ on detention deputy

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A man in Pueblo County was found guilty Thursday of assault on a peace officer for what the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) a "brutal assault" on a detention deputy in the Pueblo County Jail.

The PCSO said 34-year-old Brandon Medina was an inmate in the jail in April 2022 when orchestrated an assault on a deputy in a housing area. Medina and two other inmates punched and kicked the deputy before Medina put him in a chokehold, the sheriff's office said.

According to the PCSO, the deputy was able to call for help but suffered serious injuries before other deputies arrived and were able to assist.

Medina is currently in the Colorado Department of Corrections (CDOC) serving a sentence for an unrelated case. He will be sentenced in November.

The PCSO said the other two inmates involved in the assault on the deputy were sentenced earlier this year to nine years each in the CDOC.