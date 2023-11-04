Pueblo woman arrested for allegedly carjacking her elderly neighbor, pushing him to the ground

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo County Sheriff's office (PCSO) says they have arrested a woman for allegedly carjacking her elderly neighbor on Friday morning.

That woman, identified as Amber Keeney, was in the area of 24th Lane and Shylo Drive walking on the road when she stopped her elderly neighbor, who was driving a 2017 Land Rover, and asked him for a ride to the hospital. The man told her he could not take her to the hospital, but that he would drive her to her home.

When she refused to exit the vehicle, PCSO says Keeney pushed him to the ground and took off with his car. They say the victim suffered minor injuries in the incident.

A few hours later, a deputy located Keeney driving the vehicle near 25th Lane and Gale Road. The

deputy initiated a traffic stop and Keeney initially stopped, but then PCSO says she drove off before the deputy could contact her.

Detectives with the special investigations unit, saw the vehicle near 18th and Hooper streets on the west side of the City of Pueblo. They were able to surround the car and take Keeney into custody.

She was arrested for aggravated motor vehicle theft, vehicular eluding and crimes against an at-risk adult. She has been booked into the Pueblo County Jail.