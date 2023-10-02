Video shows scene when Colorado parole officer was fatally injured by car trying to arrest parolee

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Surveillance video obtained by 13 Investigates shows when an accused cop killer drove off after allegedly hitting a Colorado parole officer.

On Sept. 28, the Colorado Department of Corrections said three parole officers - including Officer Christine Guerin Sandoval - arrived at Veterans Convenience Store in Colorado Springs to serve a warrant for Justin Kula.

Sept. 28, 2023; Suspect vehicle seen in parking spot

Security footage shows the three officers arriving at the intersection of N. Spruce St. and East Bijou St. in two unmarked sedans.

Due to the store's surveillance video only activating when motion is detected, it doesn't show the officers exiting their cars to apprehend Kula. However, it reactivates when the Lexus SUV, believed to be driven by Kula, backs up and drives forward out of the parking lot off the curb into the street. The Lexus crosses multiple lanes of traffic and continues south on W. Bijou St. until it's out of view.

Sept. 28, 2023; Suspect vehicle seen backing up before driving out of the parking lot

As the Lexus speeds away, Ofc. Guerin Sandoval is left lying in the street. Multiple bystanders and the two other parole officers rush to Ofc. Guerin Sandoval's side. Several people can be heard saying "Call 911."

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation issued a "Blue Alert" for the Lexus along with a description of Kula. Colorado Springs Police said Kula was eventually caught after a brief shelter-in-place was issued for the 400 block of Glen View Court.

Justin Kula, 41

13 Investigates has since uncovered that Kula was a three-time convicted felon at the time of this incident. He had previous convictions in November 2021 for felony stalking, attempted extortion, and attempted assault of a police officer.

El Paso County Judge Frances Johnson sentenced Kula to four years in prison in the stalking case, and two years each for the extortion and assault on a police officer cases. Judge Johnson ordered Kula to serve all of his sentences concurrently not consecutively, meaning his parole eligibility is equated by his longest sentence, not all three added up.

The Colorado Department of Corrections told 13 Investigates that Kula was granted parole, or early release from prison, on Feb. 15, 2023, after only spending one year and three months in prison on a court-ordered four-year sentence.

According to court records, Kula also had 320 days of credit for time served in the El Paso County Jail while he was awaiting a potential trial in all three of his cases.

In previous instances of reporting on parolees accused of new crimes while out on early release, the CDOC said this "credit for time served" is factored into someone's prison sentence. In this case, it essentially made Kula's four-year sentence a three-year sentence.

13 Investigates reached out to the Colorado Springs Police Department for more information on elements of the parole officers' interaction with Kula that the surveillance video doesn't show. CSPD told us speaking publicly on the case would hinder their ongoing, active investigation into Kula's alleged actions.

Kula is currently in the El Paso County Jail on a $250,000 cash, surety, or property bond on charges of leaving the scene of an accident involving a death, criminal manslaughter, and 3rd-degree assault.

Fourth Judicial District Attorney Michael Allen said the investigation is ongoing, and if supposed by probable cause, Kula could face additional charges.

Do you have a tip you want 13 investigates to look into? Email us at 13investigates@krdo.com