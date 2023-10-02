Missing paddleboarder’s body recovered from Chatfield State Park Reservoir

LITTLETON, Colo. (KRDO)-- Rescue efforts for a missing paddleboarder at the Chatfield State Park Reservoir near Littleton, Colo., soon turned into a recovery operation for a man’s body.

On Monday, October 1, around 1:53 p.m., South Metro Fire Rescue (SMFR) reported they were responding to a missing person in the water at Chatfield State Park.

SMFR at Chatfield State Park with @CPW_NE for report of missing person in the water. Updates to follow. pic.twitter.com/4W8I0AuZiu — South Metro Fire Rescue (@SouthMetroPIO) October 1, 2023

SMFR teams stated they were being assisted by the Colorado Parks and Wildlife’s Northeast Region (CPW NE Region) teams for the operation.

Around 1:57 p.m., that same day, SMFR reported divers were in the water, but around 4:30 p.m., SMFR stated crews would be transitioning command to CPW to continue recovery operations.

South Metro Fire Rescue

That’s when CPW reported their crews recovered a man’s body from the reservoir. They added that they would remain at Chatfield for the remainder of the evening and that the coroner would release the identity of the victim.

Crews recovered a body from the reservoir. The coroner will release the identity of the victim. — CPW NE Region (@CPW_NE) October 2, 2023

As of now, no further information has been released.