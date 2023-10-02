Skip to Content
Missing paddleboarder’s body recovered from Chatfield State Park Reservoir

South Metro Fire Rescue
Published 5:39 AM

LITTLETON, Colo. (KRDO)-- Rescue efforts for a missing paddleboarder at the Chatfield State Park Reservoir near Littleton, Colo., soon turned into a recovery operation for a man’s body. 

On Monday, October 1, around 1:53 p.m., South Metro Fire Rescue (SMFR) reported they were responding to a missing person in the water at Chatfield State Park. 

SMFR teams stated they were being assisted by the Colorado Parks and Wildlife’s Northeast Region (CPW NE Region) teams for the operation. 

Around 1:57 p.m., that same day, SMFR reported divers were in the water, but around 4:30 p.m., SMFR stated crews would be transitioning command to CPW to continue recovery operations. 

That’s when CPW reported their crews recovered a man’s body from the reservoir. They added that they would remain at Chatfield for the remainder of the evening and that the coroner would release the identity of the victim. 

As of now, no further information has been released. 

Jaleesia Fobbs

