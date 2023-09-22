Skip to Content
Rye High School marching band makes its return after years-long hiatus

today at 9:06 PM
Published 9:23 PM

RYE, Colo. (KRDO) -- History was made Friday night at Rye High School in Pueblo County as the Rye High School marching band made its return.

When the Thunderbolts took on the Trinidad Miners Friday night, they had the support of the marching band for the first time in more than 15 years.

The marching band made its return thanks to a year-long effort to revive the program that was spearheaded by the school's music director, Ian Watson.

Watson said he believes the band's return will generate even more excitement and pride around school activities. He's spent the past year raising thousands of dollars from the community to help make that happen.

