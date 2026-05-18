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Students evacuated from Walsenburg High School after bomb threat

Acquired Through MGN Online on 05/20/2024
Pixabay via MGN
Acquired Through MGN Online on 05/20/2024
By
Updated
today at 1:02 PM
Published 12:36 PM

WALSENBURG, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Walsenburg Police Department reports that no threats were located after reports of a potential bomb threat at Walsenburg High School.

Police say all students were evacuated and have since been reunited with their parents.

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