Convoy of Hope Pueblo Community Event offering free groceries, health services, and more

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - This weekend in Pueblo is a Convoy of Hope Community Event.

Saturday, Sept. 9, at 10 a.m. people are invited to the Midtown Shopping Center back parking lot for free services while supplies last.

This includes free groceries, lunch, gardening supplies, family portraits, haircuts, shoes, nutrition education, and health services. There will also be veteran services.

Families can enjoy a Kids' Zone too.

