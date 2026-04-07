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Trump agrees to two-week extension after threatening massive attacks on Iran

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today at 5:02 PM
Published 4:54 PM

WASHINGTON, D.C., (KRDO) -- U.S. President Donald Trump announces that he has "suspended the bombing and attack of Iran for a period of two weeks."

Below is the full statement President Trump made on Truth Social:

Previously, Trump made a social post where he stated that a "whole civilization will die tonight" if Iran fails to meet his latest deadline.

Trump announced later in the day that he agreed to a two-week "ceasefire" with Iran on the condition that they agreed to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

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