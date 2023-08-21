Purgatory Resort announces lift ticket prices for 2023-24 ski season

DURANGO, Colo. (KRDO)-- Purgatory Resort is announcing its lift tickets for the 2023-24 ski season are now on sale with prices starting at $29.

Purgatory Resort's 2023-24 ski season begins November 18, and for passholders and guests, this season is welcoming in some new highlights:

Purgatory Joins Colorado GEMS: Purgatory Resort joins the Colorado Ski Country USA Gems program for the 2023-24 winter season. The Gems Card offers an affordable and flexible way to explore Colorado's hidden gem ski areas for an authentic skiing or snowboarding adventure free of crowds, lift lines and hassles.

Capital Improvements: Significant investments have been made to enhance infrastructure and the resort experience for the 2023-24 ski season including Phase II upgrades at Dante's Lodge and Powderhouse, the addition of a second winch cat to the grooming fleet, completion of parking lot expansions begun last year, and new equipment additions to the Rental Shop including Burton snowboards and adult and kids ski boots.

Resort Animation: An array of new and exciting events and activities awaits visitors. From mountain coaster rides and snow tubing under the Columbine lights, to live music sessions on the ski beach, Purgatory promises an immersive experience beyond just skiing and riding.

Special Promotions: Exclusive discounts and deals will be available for both passholders and destination guests, including: Power Kids is the only pass in North America that grants unlimited free skiing for kids ages 12 and under, no purchase required or blackout dates.

Rewards like the Fun Fund offer a $20/day resort credit on advance purchase lift tickets during select time periods (holidays excluded). The credit can be used to purchase food and beverages, lessons and retail items offered by Resort-owned shops and restaurants.

Multi-day FLEX Lift Tickets offer 3 of 4, 4 of 5, or 5 of 7 days out on the slopes, and pick your FLEX/rest day(s) when you’re ready. Ski multiple days with a rest day of your choice, or use a day to enjoy one of the many activities found in and around Durango. Pricing is dynamic, so you can shop for the best dates and rates for your needs, the earlier you buy, the more you save.

Exclusive discounts and deals will be available for both passholders and destination guests, including:

This winter, Purgatory Resort will be open daily from November 18, to April 7, 2024.

New this year, according to officials, will be weekend operations from Friday through Sunday until April 21, 2024 (conditions permitting).

For more event announcements and news for winter 2023-24, visit the link here.