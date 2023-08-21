El Paso Co. Sheriff’s Office recognizes two local kids with 911-Hero Award

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is recognizing the two newest recipients of the 911-Hero Award.

On March 17, 14-year-old Brianna Denney called 911 when her grandfather was having a medical emergency. And on April 3rd, 10-year-old Royalty Rosado called 911 when her mother was having a medical emergency.

In both cases, the children recognized the clear and present danger, dialed an emergency dispatcher, and guided helpers to the scene while exhibiting calm composure.

The sheriff's office said that both girls' bravery and quick actions likely save the lives of their loved ones. The situations also showed the importance of reviewing emergency procedures with your children.